Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

SSSAF stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

The Fly

