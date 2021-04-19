Sib LLC Has $20.99 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sib LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 12.3% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sib LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.00. 6,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $253.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

