SIBCoin One Day Volume Reaches $72,667.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $72,667.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,338.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.70 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.00469868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $911.13 or 0.01646488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.00605396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.07 or 0.00542257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00417029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003858 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,111,162 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

