Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Sientra by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sientra by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sientra by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

