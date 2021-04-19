Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

