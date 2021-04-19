Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.12.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.