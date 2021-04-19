Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $405.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $203,663.17 and approximately $405.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001525 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,753,038 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

