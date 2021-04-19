Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $3.12

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Skycoin has a market cap of $62.48 million and $1.67 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005501 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00280620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00698667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,627.43 or 0.99724855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00880539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

