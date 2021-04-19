Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of SWKS traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.74. 23,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,618. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

