Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SWKS. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $189.76 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day moving average is $161.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

