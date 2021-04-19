SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

