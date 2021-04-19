Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

