Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SDXAY stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

