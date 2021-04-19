Solana Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $8.89 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.93 or 0.00058772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00636731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.15 or 0.06488029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,831,299 coins and its circulating supply is 270,018,859 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

