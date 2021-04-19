SolarWinds Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SolarWinds in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SolarWinds stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SolarWinds by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

