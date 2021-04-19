Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $12.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

SLDB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.94. 14,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,631. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $527.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,608,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

