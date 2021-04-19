South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Up 49.8% in March

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the March 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 675,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $709,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,491,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

