Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

