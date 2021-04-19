SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 682,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,259,000 after buying an additional 71,164 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,522,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $116.00. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

