SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Position Lowered by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $47.31. 102,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,360. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82.

