SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.25. 20,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,226. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

