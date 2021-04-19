SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $121.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

