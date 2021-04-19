SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $121.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

