SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,390,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22,071.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

DWX traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,114. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.