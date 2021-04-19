Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 over the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

