Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 over the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit