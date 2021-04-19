Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s previous close.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $466,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $324,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $13,550,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.