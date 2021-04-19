Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Centene were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Centene by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

