Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $93,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

