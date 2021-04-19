Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $229,000 in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,851.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,287 shares of company stock worth $8,308,341 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLMD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

