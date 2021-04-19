Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 776.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Evofem Biosciences worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

