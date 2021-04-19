Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of BayCom worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BayCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BayCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

