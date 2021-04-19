Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.49. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

