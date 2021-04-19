Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $34,129,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $232.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average of $191.68. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

