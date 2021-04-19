SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

