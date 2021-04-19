SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. SSE has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

