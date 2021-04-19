Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 271 ($3.54).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 30,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 284.20 ($3.71). 3,970,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

