Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.
Shares of SBUX opened at $118.32 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
