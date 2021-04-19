Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

Shares of SBUX opened at $118.32 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

