State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $427,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $713,000.

PRLB stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

