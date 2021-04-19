State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.32 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

ABM opened at $53.44 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.66 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.