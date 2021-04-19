Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Steel Dynamics updated its Q2 guidance to above $2.03 EPS.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

