Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

