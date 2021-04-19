Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.07 Million

Analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report $508.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $491.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.10 million. Stepan reported sales of $449.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE SCL traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,578. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

