Stephenson National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $77.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $778.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

