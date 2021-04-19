Stephenson National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

