Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $276,000 Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $130.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $131.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

