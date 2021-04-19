Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE:STL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

