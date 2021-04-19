Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of -595.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

