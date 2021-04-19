Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 645,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,995,602. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

