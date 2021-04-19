Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,244. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

