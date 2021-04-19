Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.